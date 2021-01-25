St. Charles County Police Department introduces two new members of K-9 unit

Charlie and Rico both specialize in tracking, narcotic detection and apprehension

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has two new recruits joining its ranks.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, K-9 officers Charlie and Rico will join the department.

Charlie is a 3-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Poland who the department said enjoys "chasing tennis balls and devouring treats."

Rico is a 1-year-old Belgian Malinois from Holland. The department said he enjoys "eating, playing tug and exercising."

The dogs were donated by Rick and Kim Griffin, the founders of the Griffin Memorial Fund. The fund is a non-profit dedicated to the Griffins' son, Ryan, who died in 2007 from an accidental drug overdose.

Since 2008 the Griffin Memorial Fund has donated canines to local departments and assists in the buying, training and equipping of police dogs.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Ryan Griffin Memorial Foundation for donating two exceptional police dogs to our department," St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said. "Both are trained and ready to go to work for our community."

Charlie and Rico both specialize in tracking, narcotic detection and apprehension and will be assigned to the department's Bureau of Operational Support.