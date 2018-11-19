Officials in St. Charles County are adding to the way they communicate with residents during an emergency.

"We're always looking for ways to improve our communication," said Colene McEntee, the communications manager for the county.

McEntee feels they've done just that with AlertMe, their new way of getting the word out and directly to the device that spends much of its time in your hand.

"It's a free notification system where residents can sign up to receive notifications of their choice," said McEntee. "Our emergency management alerts cover natural disasters, flood evacuation, major emergency road closures."

McEntee recalled a time where AlertMe could've come in handy.

"Probably the biggest one that I remember in 2013 we had an EF-3 tornado that came through here," said McEntee.

The destruction left behind was heartbreaking, but with downed power lines and no cell service, communicating during the tornado was also a disaster.

"If something else like that were to happen again, this is another way we could get the information out."

And for anyone who does not like being bombarded by too many alerts. McEntee says the county will only reach out when absolutely necessary.

"We hope that we never have to use this system but if we do you know it'll be only for emergency alerts it won't be for everyday sorts of things," said McEntee.

When you sign up for the alerts, it will let you decide if you want to get an email, text or phone call. Subscribers can register to receive Emergency Management Alerts, Health Alerts, Police Alerts and/ or Road Construction and Closure Alerts.

