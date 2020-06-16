St. Charles City-County libraries to reopen next Monday

The libraries will reopen on June 22 with a number of new safety precautions

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The public libraries in St. Charles and St. Charles County are set to reopen June 22 as the county continues its reopening process.

In a news release, the St. Charles City-County Library system announced it would reopen all facilities with reduced hours to allow for extensive cleaning and reshelving of books. The Kathryn Linnemann Branch located on Elm Street will remain closed due to recent flooding, the release said.

According to the release, the hours for most branches will be:

Monday through Thursday — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We know our customers are looking forward to browsing library shelves, using computers, and interacting with our staff in person," Library Director Jason Kuhl said. "We encourage our community to take precautions that will make the Library a safe place for everyone to use and enjoy.”

All staff members will wear masks, and all customers are encouraged to do the same. The facilities will be observing capacity limits and other safety precautions. All borrowed materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being cleaned and returned to the shelves, the news release said.

All locations will also continue to offer curbside services for customers who would prefer not to come into the building.