St. Charles County drivers can use this new tool to better navigate winter roads

ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County drivers can now track live snow removal using the new online public snow route progress map.

The map shows the location of St. Charles County snow plows and indicates when the roads that the St. Charles County Highway Department is responsible for maintaining were last serviced.

“We implemented Global Positioning System (GPS) on our plow trucks to help with managing our snow removal operations, which also enables the public to track our progress,” County Engineer John Lyons said in a statement. “We hope this helps the public make safe decisions about timing and alternate routes when they need to travel during winter precipitation."

According to the St. Charles County Highway Department, it is responsible for plowing about 1,400 lane miles of unincorporated county roads and another 400 lane miles of roads in Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie, Flint Hill, Foristell, Josephville, Portage Des Sioux, St. Paul, Weldon Spring and West Alton.

The color-coded map will show roads serviced within the last zero to six hours in green, six to 12 hours in yellow and 12 or more hours in red.

“This map will assist us in answering questions from residents about roads they want to travel,” Lyons said. “Rather than trying to reach someone in the Highway Department, and especially after office hours, they can find this real-time information online.”

The department warned county residents that staffing shortages for plow drivers may make clearing streets take longer during more severe snow and ice events.

To view the St. Charles County snow removal map, click here.