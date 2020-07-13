Missing St. Charles County man found dead in Ballwin yard

Police have not released his identity

BALLWIN, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man who was reported missing was found dead in a backyard in Ballwin.

According to a release from the Ballwin Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Holly Terrace Court to try to make contact with a man who was reported missing out of St. Charles County.

Shortly after officers arrived, they found a man dead in the backyard.

Anyone with information should contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636 or to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.