'The kids thought I was lying' | St. Charles County man wins $100K on scratcher

Karl France played ‘Queen of Hearts’ after purchasing the ticket at a Schnucks in St. Peters.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles County man won $100,000 on a Missouri Lottery scratchers game.

Karl France played ‘Queen of Hearts’ after purchasing the ticket at Schnucks located at 6038 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. in St. Peters.

France scratched it in his truck.

“I scratched off the first number, and it was a $5,000 prize,” France said. “I scratched the second number, and it was $20,000.”

He headed home to show his family.

“I thought, ‘There’s no way. This isn’t real,’” he recalled.

France and his family gave the ticket a triple look to make sure it wasn’t a mistake.

“The kids thought I was lying,” France said. “They thought I bought a fake ticket as a joke.”

He indeed won the $100,000.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $4.9 million, and an additional $9.2 million went to educational programs in the county.