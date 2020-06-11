St. Charles County marina where 100+ boats were destroyed in fire files lawsuit

Woodland Marina filed a federal lawsuit that essentially seeks to stop the boat owners from filing claims against the marina

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County marina where more than 100 boats were destroyed in a massive fire last month is taking legal action against the boat owners.

Woodland Marina filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis against the owners of the boats that essentially seeks to stop them from filing claims against the marina.

The business said under the terms of its agreement with owners, each owner has to get insurance on their vessel, which prevents them from suing the marina in case of damage or injury.

“In particular, Marina seeks a declaration that under the terms of the Agreement, Marina is not liable for any loss of or damage to defendants’ vessels resulting from a fire at the Marina on October 7, 2020,” the lawsuit states.

So far, Woodland Marina said 17 owners have issued a claim for damage to their boat. They expect the remaining people involved to follow suit.

The fire started at about 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 7. The lawsuit states a marina employee was replacing a part on one of the boats in the rack storage building when a fire started near the boat. A St. Charles County Ambulance District spokesperson said the situation “quickly escalated,” which caused the entire building to catch fire.

One person was injured and a firefighter was treated for a heat-related illness.