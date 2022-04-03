St. Charles County middle schooler gets big surprise during lunch as he prepares for heart surgery

“When he heard that his heart was enlarged he reminded us that wasn’t a bad thing for the Grinch,” said Lucas' dad.

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — Bryan Middle School sixth-grader Lucas White had quite the surprise Friday during his lunch period.

The St. Charles County police, Cottleville Fire Department and St. Louis Blues mascot, Louie, attended a special pep rally for White, who’s scheduled for open-heart surgery.

Friday was Lucas’ last day of school before his surgery.

"Lucas was born with a congenital heart condition, ventricular septal defect or VSD,” said Michelle White, Lucas’ mom. “We’ve just monitored it over the 12 years of his life and this year was the year that we need to go in and get it repaired.”

“Your heart is about the size of your fist, and then if you imagine he has a hole in between two ventricles,” said Daniel White, Lucas’ dad. “When he heard that his heart was enlarged he reminded us that wasn’t a bad thing for the Grinch.”

Lucas will be having his heart surgery at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“We’re grateful and how lucky we are to have that facility here in St. Louis,” said Daniel White. “I call it the Chik-fil-A of hospitals, because everybody from the parking garage on is like perfect.”

"He demonstrates everyday humility, responsibility, he's kind to everybody that crosses his path," said school principal Dr. Suzanne Leake. “He’s so giving, he never puts himself first. If there is someone in the building that he knows is having a difficult day, he wants to do something intentional to make sure that person’s day gets better.”

Lucas suspected something was up when he saw all of the television cameras in the cafeteria, but he wasn’t really sure until Leake asked him to join her at the front of the room.

Lucas was greeted by his parents and sister, first responders and the biggest surprise of all, Louie.

Lucas is a huge hockey fan, and Louie gave Lucas tickets to a hockey game. He also received numerous gifts from the first responders including an air hockey table game.

"We want Lucas to leave school at the end of the day today knowing that he has a community around him, supporting him, thinking about him, praying for him," said Leake. "So we know you're in a good place, you're confident, but we also know you're going to be facing some difficult times and when you face those difficult times, we want you to think of this group thinking about you, praying for you, supporting your family.”

"I'm a little bit nervous but not that much because I know Children’s (Hospital) is a good hospital. My dad always says, 'Chicks dig scars,'" said Lucas.