Police ask for help finding 16-year-old St. Charles County girl

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Faith Hunter is 16 years old. She was last seen Monday, May 24 at a home on Park Charles Boulevard South near St. Peters, police said, adding that a clothing description wasn’t available. She’s listed as a runaway juvenile, according to the report from police.

Police said Faith has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has noticeable scars on her left leg and right foot and has an orthopedic brace on her right leg.

Faith might be with a male acquaintance, St. Charles County police added.