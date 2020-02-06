Missing St. Charles County teen may be in Illinois

Police said they have reason to believe Joleen Roberts might be traveling in the Illinois area with someone they described as a male acquaintance

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a teenager who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Joleen Roberts was last seen in the 200 block of Britain Way.

Police said they have reason to believe she might be traveling in the Illinois area with someone they described as a male acquaintance.

Joleen is 13 years old. She’s 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Joleen Roberts’whereabouts is asked to call St. Charles County Police Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911.