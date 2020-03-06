x
St. Charles County Police asking for help finding 16-year-old

Anyone with information on where Dillion Weber may be is asked to call the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002 or 911
Credit: St. Charles County Police

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for help in finding 16-year-old Dillion M. Weber.

Weber was described as a "runaway juvenile" and was last seen in the 1500 block of Sherman Drive Sunday evening.

Police said he has brown hair and brown eyes, is 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds and may be wearing red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Dillion may be is asked to call the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3002 or 911.

