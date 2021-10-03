Police searching for 14-year-old St. Charles County boy

Jacob W. Ross was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a black American flag, a dark-colored hoodie or gray North Face jacket and jeans

ST PAUL, Missouri — The St. Charles County Police Department has issued a runaway juvenile advisory for a St. Paul teen.

Fourteen-year-old Jacob W. Ross was last seen on Tuesday, March 9 in the 2000 block of Rocky Road Drive.

Jacob is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a black American flag, a dark-colored hoodie or gray North Face jacket, jeans, a brown belt with an American flag buckle and black muck boots. He may also be carrying a black Swiss Tech backpack and small black duffle bag.