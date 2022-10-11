4-alarm house fire leaves 2 dead in St. Charles County

An elderly couple died after their home on Tall Cedar Court went up in flames.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two people in their 80s died Thursday morning in a fire at a home in unincorporated St. Charles County.

New Melle Fire Chief Kevin Martin told 5 On Your Side the fire call came in overnight, and crews arrived to find heavy flames on the side of a house in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court.

Martin said since the flames came up through the floor, the fire presumably began in the basement of the home and climbed to the two upstairs bedrooms where an elderly couple was sleeping. The couple died in the fire.

The home suffered heavy fire damage to the bedrooms, but the damage throughout the rest of the home wasn't "too bad," Martin said.

The State Fire Marshal began an investigation into the fire Thursday.