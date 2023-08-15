St. Charles County police searching for missing 19-year-old woman last seen with unidentified man

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKinnley Hughes is asked to call 636-949-3000 or dial 911.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday at a hotel in Hazelwood, Missouri with an unknown man.

The department issued a Missing Person Alert and said in a Facebook post it is still searching for McKinnley Hughes, 19, who was last seen on Aug. 11. She was last seen at a hotel in Hazelwood with an unknown man, according to an update Tuesday afternoon.

It is still unclear who the man is or his relation to Hughes. The department is asking for help in trying to find Hughes or find and identify the man she was with.

Police said she suffers from a history of mental or behavioral health issues and other medical-related concerns.

Hughes is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing pink shorts and a light-colored T-shirt.