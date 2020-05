All southbound lanes of Highway 61 were closed at North Point Prairie Road due to the crash

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 61 in Wentzville Wednesday night.

A spokesman for the St. Charles Ambulance District said the pedestrian was hit on Highway 61 between the North Point Prairie and Peine exits. The person was pronounced dead on the scene at around 9 p.m.

As of 9:30, all southbound lanes of Highway 61 were closed at North Point Prairie Road due to the crash.

No other information about the crash has been made available.