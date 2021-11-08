St. Charles County PD starts implementing body cameras

Officers in the police department, sheriff's department, and department of corrections will all wear the cameras starting in December

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department has now started implementing body cameras. Police, the sheriff's department, and the department of corrections will all wear the cameras starting in December, according to a newsletter on the county's website.

The St. Charles County council approved the purchase of the body cameras earlier this year and officers field-tested them for two months. The program will consist of 277 cameras, 135 in-vehicle cameras, routers, modified uniforms, cloud storage, and training. The total cost of the program is $2.5 million over the course of five years.

“The body cameras will protect our officers and help put situations in context for the public, but they also will reaffirm confidence in our police services,” said St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz, in the newsletter. “Our mission is to consistently perform our duties and to find ways to promote, preserve and deliver a feeling of security, safety, and quality service to members of our community. These cameras are another tool to help us fulfill this mission.”

The cameras are about the size of a smartphone and face outward through an opening in an officer's uniform. Officers will be required to activate their cameras when engaging with others. The cameras can also activate themselves in a "variety of high-stress situations, allowing officers to maintain and focus on safety."