17-year-old shot, killed by O'Fallon police in January, bodycam footage shows

The video shows police's explanation of the incident along with edited bodycam footage. 5 On Your Side has requested the full, unedited footage.

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Charles County Police Department released a "Critical Incident Briefing" video Friday, that describes and shows a shooting of a 17-year-old.

Captain David Tiefenbrunn, the commander for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation narrates and explains officer bodycam footage of the January incident in which O'Fallon police fatally shot the teen.

On January 23, two officers with the O'Fallon Police Department responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle with two people inside from a resident living in the 500 block of Prentice Drive.

The video, published to the St. Charles County police YouTube channel, gives police’s scripted narrative of how the incident played out. It includes edited bodycam clips. Tiefenbrunn said in the video that details had been redacted in accordance with Missouri law.

The bodycam shows the responding officers knocking on the window of a white sedan and trying to open the driver's door. Both officers, guns drawn, requested the two people exit the vehicle. They did not exit the car on request.

Tiefenbrunn said in the briefing that the first responding officer, on the driver's side of the car, "observed the occupants to be in possession of a firearm."

Bodycam video shows the driver sitting up, but a gun is not visible in frame in the video footage. Neither officer mentions a gun.

According to Tiefenbrunn, after seeing the gun, the first officer smashed the driver's side window with his gun.

The footage shows both of the officers requesting the occupants to open the doors of the car, then shows the first officer using his handgun to smash the driver's window.

The driver of the car then backs the vehicle into a patrol vehicle and drives away.

The footage shows, from two different officer perspectives, that both responding officers fired several shots at the people inside the car as they were driving away from the police.

St. Charles County police's Critical Incident Briefing shows a third perspective of the shooting, taken from inside a house in the neighborhood. This video was recorded by a neighbor and shows police approaching the car, the car driving away, and the shots fired by police. It was obtained in the investigation.

Tiefenbrunn said that police located the vehicle a few streets away, crashed into a sidewalk at the intersection of Mexico Road and Aspen Pointe Drive. Other officers responded to this scene.

Bodycam video shows these officers walking toward the vehicle and asking that the driver of the vehicle show his hands. Officers ask the passenger of the car to exit the vehicle and put his hands on his head.

The passenger then indicated to police that the driver was “dozing off" and that he "probably has a gun."

Video shows police opening the driver’s door and the unconscious driver. Teifenbrunn said they transported the driver to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said that a gun was located on the floorboard of the car.

The video indicates that the case was referred to the county prosecutor for an independent review of the investigation. Their names have not been released.

