ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is mourning the loss of their K9 officer Baki.

He died after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 7 years old. St. Charles County police said Baki was born in the Netherlands and served with them for 5 years with his handler officer Schmidt.

‘Together they responded to countless emergency calls, cleared numerous buildings, discovered large quantities of narcotics, provided backup for our officers and those from surrounding jurisdictions, and shared public safety education around the community.

We are incredibly grateful for Baki's service and will miss him forever. Thank you, Officer Schmidt, for being a great partner and friend to our beloved K-9 Baki. #SCCPDCommunity’