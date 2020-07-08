Robbery suspect has 'life-threatening' injuries after police pursuit ends in gunfire in St. Charles County

Police said the suspect robbed someone near Highway 94 and H and shot at that victim and then fled from officers

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A suspect has life-threatening injuries after a police pursuit in St. Charles County ended in gunfire Friday afternoon, according to police on scene of the incident.

According to St. Charles County police chief Kurt Frisz, the suspect robbed someone near Highway 94 and H and shot at that victim. Officers tried to pull the suspect over and that’s when the suspect fled. A woman was also in the car at time.

Around 4:45 p.m., police chased them off Mintert Road in St. Charles County, officers spiked the tires of the car, causing it to crash into the field. That’s when the suspect exchanged gunfire with police.

A source told 5 On Your Side the suspect threw something out of the car and they found a knife.