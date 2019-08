ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Evelyn Holt, 16, was last seen at Mid Rivers Mall around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

She is 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

She was wearing blue jeans shorts, a black tank top and white Van shoes the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Detective Knobbe at 636-949-3000, ext. 4465.