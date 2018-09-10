ST. LOUIS — Teen dating violence is real. But how often are we talking about it? As a way to start the conversation, St. Charles County Police Departments are sharing and circulating a PSA in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month. The PSA is short and subtle. But, experts told 5 On Your Side, many times that's how the bad behavior starts.

The PSA can be viewed on the St. Charles Police Department Facebook page. It features a teenager being interviewed about his relationship.

Interviewer: "So, tell us about your girlfriend?"

Student: "I first talked to Brittany at a party Freshman year. She was really cute, funny and nice, so I took her out."

The student goes on to say, "I bet half the guys at school want to be with her."

Interviewer: "So how do you make it work?

Student: "You know, I text her a lot. I check her phone and make sure no one is moving in on her...I made her delete her Snapchat."

The student concludes by saying: "We're young, but I believe she's the one."

5 On Your Side took this PSA and our questions to the experts at Safe Connections in St. Louis.

"I thought it captures some of the ways that the signs of abuse can a little bit subtle," said Heidi Harbin, the Adolescent Clinical Manager at Safe Connections. "And a lot of times, people in abusive relationships say, 'Wow, I have never had someone care about me this much before.'"

Harbin said that by asking his girlfriend to delete her Snapchat, "He's isolating her from her friends, and taking away the Snapchat is saying, 'I'm basically going to control who has access to you.'"

Harbin said if you find yourself in a controlling relationship, see what happens when you set clear boundaries. For example, if your partner wants access to your social media accounts, and you reply by saying that you're not comfortable handing over your passwords and hope that you can both trust one another.

"If they say, 'No, that's a sign you don't trust me, you're cheating on me, this is my proof,' and, if it escalates from there, that's a sign of someone who is trying to exert control," Harbin explained. "If they respond to the boundary with acceptance, and like, 'Oh yeah, I didn't really think about it that way,' that's a sign this is a person who is willing to hear you out."

According to LoveIsRespect.org, 1.5 million high schoolers experience physical abuse. Women ages 16 through 24 experience the highest rates of abuse. And only 33 percent of teens actually told anyone about it.

Harbin said in the age of social media, stalking has also become a lot easier than it used to be.

"Having that capability with teens, who maybe haven't developed the judgment to think about consequences, can raise the stakes a little bit," she said.

Harbin said if you are uncomfortable in your relationship, it is important to tell a trusted adult and to come up with a safety plan. That includes thinking about how to break off the relationship. Often times, it's important to get the school involved. The school can often reach out to both sets of parents and let them know what has been going on.

Safe Connections has a number of helplines that you can call. You can find them all by clicking here.

