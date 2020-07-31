4 employees at St. Charles County public pool test positive for COVID-19

Staff members who were in close contact with the employees have been notified and sent for testing

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Two concession stand workers and two lifeguards at Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department confirmed on social media Friday.

The four employees last worked at the facility July 26-31, according to the department's Facebook post.

Wapelhorst will be closed Saturday and will reopen Sunday. The city's three aquatic facilities and buildings have been deep-cleaned and sterilized, the department said.

"Working with the St. Charles County Health Department and CDC Guidelines, the exposure of the employee is limited as lifeguards work outdoors and concession/front desk employees work behind a protective barrier that separates them from the public," the post said.

"We are confident the health and safety risk of guests is low ... Anyone who has visited the Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility between July 26-July 31 is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19 and should monitor for symptoms."

Staff members who were in close contact with the employees have been notified and sent for testing, the department said. They will be quarantined until the receive negative test results.

Wapelhorst opened in May, one of the first pools in the area to open this season. It implemented safety protocol, including 6 feet of space between the chairs. There are also markers around the slides, restrooms and concession stands that indicate where lines should form. The staff have been trained to sanitize high-tough surfaces around the pool.