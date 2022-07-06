St. Charles County pools requiring proof of residency due to lifeguard shortage

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two St. Charles County public swimming pools are requiring proof of residency this summer to manage turn-out. It’s in response to the nationwide lifeguard shortage.
Proof of residency is being required at Wapelhorst and Blanchette aquatic facilities.
These are the zip codes that are required for admission:
- 63301
- 63303
- 63304
- 63373
- 63376
- 63386
Season pass holders are not affected by the residency requirement.
McNair Aquatic Facility is closed this season – also due to a shortage of lifeguards to safely operate the pool.
St. Charles County officials have posted that swim lessons, fitness programs and rentals will be moved to one of the other facilities and anyone registered for activities at that facility will be notified.
The lifeguard shortage is an issue across the country.
In Austin, Texas, lifeguards make as much as $19 an hour, plus they get more than $1,200 worth of signing bonuses. In Mobile, Alabama, officials will reimburse training costs for lifeguards who stay the entire season. In Cincinnati, parks and recreation officials are offering a $2,000 signing bonus.