St. Charles County Council votes down controversial subdivision development along Highway DD

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Council on Monday voted down a proposal for a massive housing development along Highway DD.

The council was met with loud applause by those in attendance when it voted unanimously during its regular meeting not to approve plans for the controversial 299-acre Tall Tree development in unincorporated St. Charles County.

The development, which would have bordered the Busch Wildlife Conservation Area and Broemmelsiek Park, faced pushback from many local residents; on two occasions, hundreds packed the St. Charles Family Arena, where meetings were held to discuss the proposal.

The plan originally included 356 acres with 556 lots but was later reduced to 469 lots in order to receive approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

St. Charles County Councilman Joe Brazil, who was one of the people leading the charge against the development, said before Monday's vote that "the fight's not over," citing the possibility that O'Fallon could annex the land in an attempt to move the development forward.

"We got the battle ahead of us, and it'll be an interesting fight, but I really believe we're gonna win," Brazil told the crowd in attendance.

In a previous meeting, representatives for the developer, KM Investment Group IV, stated they were not interested in annexation through the City of O'Fallon.