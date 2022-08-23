St. Charles County Veterans Museum bringing a powerful exhibit to the area

The outdoor exhibit and museum will be open 24 hours a day.

O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Charles County Veterans Museum is hosting an exhibit for a few days to honor veterans.

Starting on Wednesday, the Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall makes its stop at the St. Charles County Veterans Museum from Aug. 24-29.

The 28-foot-wide, 6-foot-tall American flag coming is formed with more than 7,000 dog tags of those who have fallen in the War on Terror.

The wall features the dog tags of 148 Missourians.

At dark, it’ll run a slide show featuring the 148 fallen Missourians and it will run all night long.

"We expect evening events each night beginning at 6:45 and ending with taps," said Jim Higgins, a member of the museum's executive board.

Plus, this coincides with the one-year anniversary of the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport on Aug. 26.

It will be dedicating a permanent memorial donated to the museum honoring the fallen 13 soldiers.

On Saturday, it’ll dedicate the new memorial at 6:45 PM.

What's next

The St. Charles County Veterans Museum is launching a fundraising event to build a War on Terror Tribute.

The estimated budget for this Memorial and Tribute is $65,000.

There are several sponsorship packages available:

Bronze Package Sponsorship $1,000.00

Silver Package Sponsorship $2,500.00

Gold Package Sponsorship $5,000.00

Platinum Package Sponsorship $10,000.00 +

All donors purchasing a Silver Sponsorship or greater will be recognized on the Tribute.

For more information, contact the museum at 636-294-2657 or visit the website by clicking here.