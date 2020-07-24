St. Charles city, county install drive-up drop boxes for residents

"This is just one of the many precautions the city and county have worked on together to encourage social distancing in our community."

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The City of St. Charles and the St. Charles County Government have partnered to install drop boxes for residents to submit bill payments and other items.

The drop boxes are a “safe, convenient alternative” to entering St. Charles City Hall or the St. Charles County Administrative Building.

“We wanted to provide residents with an option to conduct business from the comfort of their vehicles if they do not feel comfortable entering these public facilities during the pandemic,” said St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “This is just one of the many precautions the city and county have worked on together to encourage social distancing in our community.”

With real estate and personal property taxes due on Dec. 31, St. Charles County Collector of Revenue Michelle McBride is encouraging taxpayers who want to submit payments in person to use the drop box.

“December is our busy month and we want to do all we can to avoid long lines of taxpayers who need to socially distance; we are doing everything we can to assist in keeping our community healthy,” said McBride.

The drop boxes are located on a drive-up island between St. Charles City Hall at 200 N. Second Street and the St. Charles County Administrative Building at 201 N. Second Street. The boxes will be available for public use on July 29.

Items that can be submitted to the boxes include:

City of St. Charles drop box: Bill payments.

St. Charles County Government drop box: Real estate and personal property tax payments, personal property assessment forms and original permit bonds

The boxes will be checked and emptied by city and county staff every weekday, excluding holidays, according to a news release.

For more information call the City of St. Charles at 636-949-3200 or St. Charles County Government at 636-949-7900.