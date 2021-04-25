Long-time St. Charles educator Francis Washington turns 105

She survived not one, but two pandemics

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Sunday marked a special day at the St. Charles home of Francis Washington. After all, it’s not every day a person turns 105 years old.

Friends and family came calling for the long-time St. Charles educator who taught at Benton School.

Former caretaker Rachel Rae stopped by with a big balloon and a big smile.

“It’s a blessing, and she’s still doing good!” Rae said with a laugh.

“That’s great, 105," long-time friend Thomas Stephenson said. "Hope we all make it. I was glad to see her.”

“We live on the next block over, on Jefferson," neighbor Pat Kuypers said. "Neighbors for 36 of her 105 years.”

For those of you doing the math, that means Washington lived through 9/11, the second World War, the Great Depression, part of the first World War, and the pandemic. No, not the current pandemic. Washington was two years old when the Spanish Flu pandemic struck in 1918.

“I think it’s interesting that she was able to be a child with a less-than-developed immune system and survive that," Washington Family Friend Patricia Closson said. "Now she’s beyond an octogenarian and going through it again.”

At 104, Francis was treated to a car parade. And for her 100th birthday, a very special proclamation read by Francis’ grandson, Rodney Copes.

“We are grateful for your contributions to the American story,” Copes recited, “and we wish you all the best for the coming year. Sincerely, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.”