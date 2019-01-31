ST. CHARLES, Mo. — It turns out, arctic temperatures and just a little snow, are all the right ingredients for a backyard Winter Classic.

"Yea, a little neighborhood hockey," said T.J. Slattery, the architect of this 'Rink of Dreams.'

It all started with a bold promise at a recent swaray the Slattery's attended.

"And she started telling all her friends we were going to build a rink, and I was like, babe you’re crazy," said T.J.

We asked his wife Angela, if she had any clue how to pull this off, before she told all her friends.

"I had no idea," she replied with a laugh.

Just like that, T.J. found the weight of his wife's wishes, and the hopes of a neighborhood, on his shoulders.

"Dylan and I and [Angie] just laid it all out, and waited for the polar vortex to come," he said.

Not only did T.J. produce a near perfect sheet of ice, the Slattery Sportsplex, as they call it, features almost all the comforts of indoors -- a fire, outdoor lights and even a word from their sponsor.

"Through Facebook, unsolicited, Bellacino's Pizza reached out if they could sponsor us, so now we get free pizza for a month," said T.J.

Then, of course, there's the hockey. The rink is large enough for two-on-two and for a captive audience to gather around it.

"Ohhhhhh, squeaked in!" yelled Angie from near the fire pit.

If you ask these proud parents, there's nothing that warms their hearts more than making the coldest day of the year, an instant classic.

"Now we’ve got to figure out how to do a Zamboni," jokes T.J.

In true St. Louis fashion, the rink may melt away by the weekend, so they plan to enjoy it for as long as Mother Nature will allow.