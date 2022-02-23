St. Charles hosting family-friendly Mardi Gras parade

Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said the celebration will just be a parade this year, but they are looking into growing the event in the future.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — If you want to celebrate Mardi Gras but don't want to head to Soulard, St. Charles is hosting a family-friendly celebration.

City leaders have organized a Mardi Gras Parade in the Frenchtown neighborhood, near Historic Main Street. It'll start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Eco Park.

The parade will travel down second street and end at the Foundry Art Centre. The parade will feature the St. Charles Police Mounted Patrol, the city's fire department, the Lindenwood University marching band and cheer team, rainbow stilt walkers and shelter dogs from Five Acres Animal Shelter.

If you are looking for more Mardi Gras events around the area this week, here are a few.

Feb. 25: Mayor's Mardi Gras Ball

The Mayor's Ball is a Mardi Gras-themed gala with fine cuisine, cocktails and dancing, featuring entertainment this year from Platinum Rock Legends, the Funky Butt Brass Band and DJ Mahf. The ball runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, and tickets start at $150.

Proceeds go to create community grants that benefit the Soulard and Downtown communities.

Feb. 26: Bud Light Grand Parade and post-parade street party

The Bud Light Grand Parade is the flagship event of Soulard's Mardi Gras season and is touted as the biggest Mardi Gras parade outside of the Big Easy.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at Busch Stadium and makes its way through Downtown South and Soulard, ending at Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

The post-parade Rue du Cirque street party runs from 1-5 p.m. Revelers can enjoy live music, see a high heel drag race and take part in a world record attempt for the largest game of flip cup.

The Bud Light Party Centre tent will be also open in Soulard Market Park from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can hang out with St. Louis Blues legends in the Blues Alumni Party Tent. Tickets cost $140 (and were on sale for $125 at the time of writing). Those who get their tickets by Feb. 20 will be entered to win a signed Al MacInnis jersey.