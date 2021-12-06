Fatal apartment fire in St. Charles caused by 'unattended cooking'

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an unattended grease fire on the stove top. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

At around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 3100 block of Remington Boulevard.

St. Charles police were initially called to check on the wellbeing of the resident by family members. When the resident didn’t answer the door, police were able to open it with a key from apartment management.

The entire apartment was covered in thick black smoke and the resident was found dead inside. Their identity has not been released to the public.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was an unattended grease fire on the stove top. They believe the victim was overcome by smoke in the bedroom and couldn’t escape.

The fire department said this is an example of why it’s important to sleep with your bedroom door closed.

“This tragic loss is another example of why it is so important to sleep with your bedroom door closed. Closed doors can reduce fire growth, limit damage, and provide the needed time and oxygen if you become trapped in your home,” fire chief George Sheets said in a news release.

No other information about the fire or the victim has been released.