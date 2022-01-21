Father shot while chasing man who tried to steal his car with child inside, police say

The father saw the man trying to take his car. While chasing the suspect, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the father, St. Charles police said.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A father in St. Charles was shot after he said a man was trying to steal his car with his son inside, police reported Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of Elmwood Court. A man said he was warming his car in the garage and his 3-year-old son was inside the vehicle. The man told police he went back inside his home to get a blanket for his child when he heard a car door slam.

The father went back into the garage and said he saw a man trying to steal his vehicle. The suspect saw the car’s owner, got out and ran away from the garage.

According to St. Charles Police Department spokesperson Tom Wilkison, the father started chasing after the man. During the chase, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the man, hitting him in the foot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury. He is expected to survive.

The suspect got into a light-colored SUV and left the area. No other details about the suspect were available from St. Charles police.

The child was turned over to the mother following the incident.

The St. Charles Police Department is continuing to investigate.