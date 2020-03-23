ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Fire Department is hosting a virtual tour of its fire station Monday morning.

The tour will be live streamed at 10 a.m. on the department's Facebook page and is geared toward kids. All in-person tours and other non-essential duties have been suspended in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but the department said that doesn't mean education has to stop.

"We know this can be tough, especially for those younger members of our community that really enjoy coming to the station and getting to see where we live and work," said department spokesperson Kelly Hunsel. "So what we thought we'd do is provide a virtual fire station tour."

The department will also answer questions posted in the comments of its announcement video.

"The Facebook Live videos will continue all week providing classes to children on math, science, spelling, reading, art, and PE," the department said in a press release. "Possible special topics could include calculating medication doses and how to pump a fire truck!"

To join in on the virtual trip, click here.

