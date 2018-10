ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Something might have been in the water this year at the St. Charles Fire Department!



Six firefighters welcomed new babies this year.



‘The fire department is an extended family and ours has been growing this year! 6 new additions on one shift! Meet Sam, Grant, John Luke, Charlie, Henley and Conner! #SCFDProud #firefamily #babieseverywhere,’ St. Charles Fire Department shared on Facebook.



Congratulations!

