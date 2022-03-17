Thousands pack St. Charles for first-ever St. Patrick's Day parade

The local order of the oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization helped pioneer the event.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Thousands packed Historic Main Street in St. Charles to catch the city's first-ever St. Patrick's Day Parade Thursday.

The music, the green clothing and trinkets and the spirit of the Irish heritage moved for a mile.

"It was great. Really upbeat. The weather was beautiful and I was really surprised by how many people came out, especially for it being the first time,” said Jessica Hartman, a native of the area.

Hartman, her husband, and their three kids caught Dogtown first and made their way back to town for some family-friendly fun.

“It was a good feel here without all the gates and stuff. You could interact with the parade a lot more freely," said Travis Hartman.

The event was free to attendees but donations from people who rode and walked in the parade went to the St. Charles Ancient Order of Hibernians to help them support families and children in need.

Organizations include Youth in Need, Care to Learn, Ronald McDonald House, and The Autism Society.

The Order is part of the oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization founded concurrently in the coal-mining region of Pennsylvania and New York City in May 1836.

"We do a lot we work. A lot. And we celebrate our Irish heritage," said Chris Bergoyne, spokesperson.

City leaders said the day made for good business in the town and that the event was just another success following Mardi Gras.

"We had a wonderful turnout. The Hibernians are great to work with. A lot of responsible people with tons of kids. I'm serving notice to Dogtown, the gauntlet is down,” said Mayor Dan Borgmeyer proudly.

"We're excited to see it grow. We're excited to see people coming here to enjoy themselves," said Travis Hartman.

About 15,000 people attended the parade.

