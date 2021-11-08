Woman killed in head-on collision in St. Charles

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A woman is dead and another woman was injured after a head-on collision Monday morning.

A spokesperson with the St. Charles Fire Department confirmed the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Muegge Road near Fountainview Drive. Both cars suffered severe front-end damage.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin. The other driver was taken to an area hospital for assessment of her injuries, the fire department said. Officials had no further update on her condition.

There were no passengers in either car.

Officials did not say what may have led up to the crash. Muegge Road was closed Monday morning as they worked to clear the scene.