St. Charles High School students sent home after small fire in boys' bathroom

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Students at St. Charles High School were dismissed Monday morning due to a small fire in one of the boys' bathrooms.

According to a notice on the school's website, the fire started in the morning before school began. It was quickly put out. As part of the school's precaution protocols, students were taken to the football field while the St. Charles Fire Department checked the school to see if it was safe for students to return. The students were then taken to the school's gym.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are dismissing St. Charles High students for the day," the notice said. "Buses are currently en route to the school to pick up bus riders and drivers and walkers are being released shortly."

Parents who provide transportation for their children could come get them at the normal pick-up location, the school said.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We're very thankful for the support we received from the St. Charles Fire Department in helping us and we will continue to communicate with parents should any further information about this situation arise.