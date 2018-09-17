ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A vacationing St. Charles family will not have a home to return to after it was destroyed by a fire that firefighters believe may have been started by an unattended grill.

St. Charles firefighters were called to a home on Lake Forrest Lane for a fire at around 7 Sunday night. Firefighters said the flames were 20 or 30 feet in the air when they arrived.

They called for help and were eventually able to put out the fire, but not before the home was all but destroyed.

Firefighters said house sitters were taking care of the home at the time of the fire. The house sitters were able to get themselves and the pets out of the house safely.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KSDK