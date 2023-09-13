1 dead in St. Charles house fire Wednesday evening

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man is dead after a Wednesday evening fire at a home in St. Charles.

A spokesperson for the St. Charles County Ambulance District confirmed that crews responded to a fire on North Benton Avenue. An adult man, who appeared to be the only occupant, was pronounced dead by first responders.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.