House fire injures 1 Friday morning in St. Charles

The cause of the fire is unknown.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire Friday morning in St. Charles.

According to a St. Charles Deputy fire chief, firefighters arrived on the scene at about 6 a.m. to find the home on Tanglewood Drive fully engulfed in flames.

The deputy chief said fire crews could not enter the home due to the status of the fire, so they began a defensive operation to contain the flames.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.