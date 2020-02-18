ST CHARLES, Mo. — Changes to St. Charles' new liquor law are back on the table barely a year after it went into effect.

Amendments that would loosen the law are up for a vote at Tuesday's city council meeting. The law, which went into effect in 2019, cracks down on downtown bars by requiring them to make at least half of their revenue from food sales. It also established a new point system for violations, which could result in businesses losing their liquor licenses.

If the proposed amendments passed, bars would now only have to make 30% of their revenue from food. Penalty points could also be expired after 12 months, and a liquor commission and a liquor license appeal board would be established.

Critics of the current law said it hurts business and drives people away from downtown. Some bars, such as Bobby's Place and Undertow on Main, have closed since the law went into effect.

The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in St. Charles City Hall.

