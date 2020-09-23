Changes coming to bars on Main Street in St. Charles to help with spike in crowds

Effective on Sept. 25, bars and restaurants have decided to eliminate music activities in the establishments after 11 p.m.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Changes are coming for restaurants and bars along Main Street in St. Charles.

The City of St. Charles said it met with Main Street restaurant and bar owners Wednesday morning to develop a plan to help with the recent spike in crowds on Main Street.

Effective on Sept. 25, bars and restaurants have decided to eliminate music activities in the establishments after 11 p.m. This will be in effect as the coronavirus pandemic continues until further notice.

There have been 7,453 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Charles County. Click here for the latest numbers

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health recommends that residents continue:

Practicing social distancing in public settings – maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoiding large group settings.

Wearing a mask when in public and unable to socially distance.

Washing hands and commonly touched surfaces often throughout the day.

Staying home and avoiding others when sick or if they have COVID-19 symptoms.