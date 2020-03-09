'Masks and Music on Main' happening in St. Charles this month

It'll be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays

ST CHARLES, Mo. — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many are turning to creative ways to still hold events to support local businesses.

In St. Charles, the Great Saint Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau announced "Masks and Music on Main." For the first three Saturdays this month, from noon to 4 p.m., there will be live acoustic musicians performing while visitors shop, dine, and stroll along the historic district.

The City of Saint Charles requests that guests practice social distancing and wear a mask while in attendance.

“The City and CVB are pleased to provide this musical event to Main Street Saint Charles for the month of September,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “We encourage visitors to come and re-discover the City of Saint Charles in a safe and enjoyable environment.”

The following musicians will be performing Sept. 5:

Anthony Russo

Buckhannon Brothers

Caleb Ward

Dan Hoerle

Jared Kaiser

Nathaniel Eulentrop

Terrance Wafer

Warren Wagner

For a listing of musicians for Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, click here