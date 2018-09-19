ST. CHARLES, Mo. — It was the first capitol of the state of Missouri, and now Time Magazine says St. Charles is the 32nd best place to live in the country.

The list published in partnership with Realtor.com was based on the economy, cost of living, diversity, education and income. St. Charles is the highest ranked city in Missouri, nine spots ahead of Kansas City Suburb Lee's Summit.

Time's description of St. Charles highlights the history of the city, great schools and yearly celebrations like St. Charles Christmas Traditions and Festival of the Little Hills.

