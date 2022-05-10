St. Charles man to run 24 hours straight for charity this weekend

Heinz has set a goal of raising $24,000 during his 24-hour run.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — This weekend, a St. Charles County man is putting his best foot forward for a good cause.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Chris Heinz is going to run for 24 hours straight to raise money and awareness for Shriner's Hospital for Children, the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation and Dementia Care.

The first 12 hours of Heinz's run will be held at 370 Lake Side Park before migrating down the local greenway trails, where Heinz will finish the final 12 hours near his home.

The veteran runner is inviting the public to come out and join him for a few laps.

"If I had my way, I would only run 50 miles,” said Heinz. “The reason I say that is because that would mean I had those living with Crohn’s and Colitis, or a patient that has dementia and a family member brings them out, or some of the kids from Shriner's come out and I do a lap with them. That means I'm going at their pace and I'm able to interact with them and hear their stories."

