St. Charles PD appoints 26-year veteran of the force its new police chief

Ray Juengst, who has served as interim chief since December, is the first St. Charles officer to ascend through its ranks to chief

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Ray Juengst, who has been with the St. Charles Police Department for 26 years and served as interim chief since December, has been appointed Chief of Police, the department announced Thursday.

Juengst is the first St. Charles police chief to come up through the ranks in St. Charles to become chief.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as Police Chief for one of the finest police departments in the United States,” Juengst said. “I believe that today, more than ever, it is important to maintain the trust and respect of our community.”

Since starting his career as a police service technician in 1995, Juengst has served as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He was also a firearms instructor and served as an operator and team leader on the St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team.

Juengst has also supervised the patrol division and been Commander of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force.

“I am extremely proud of our police department and their service to our community,” Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said. “I know Chief Juengst will continue to lead a quality department and ensure that St. Charles is a safe place to live, work and play.”