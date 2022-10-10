St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat

Police said a small bag of edibles was found in a child's candy by a parent after a trunk or treat event Saturday.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles.

On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.

The Facebook post said the edibles were found in a single child's candy, and officers thoroughly checked the area and did not find anyone passing out the edibles.

The post continued, saying St. Charles police is investigating the incident.

SAFETY ALERT: If you or someone who know attended the Trunk or Treat today at JJ’s Car Show on S Duchesne please ensure... Posted by St. Charles Police Department on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Anyone who has found anything suspicious in their child's candy from the trunk or treat event, or knows anything about the incident, is asked to call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.