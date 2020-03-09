St. Charles fruit stand burned, burglarized last month

The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire was intentionally set

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Krystal's Produce was burglarized and burned last month, police said.

Police said they were called to the stand along Elm Street in St. Charles at around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 19 for a report of a fire. Police said the shack was damaged in the fire, and officers found evidence of burglary as well.

After the fire was extinguished, police said they found the small safe inside the shack was broken into and money was taken.

Police said someone also took meat and produce from the tent.

The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire was intentionally set.