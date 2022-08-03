St. Charles pub patrons split $100K Show Me Cash jackpot

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Aug. 3 drawing.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two Missouri Lottery players split a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased in St. Charles.

The Missouri Lottery said the winning Show Me Cash ticket was bought from Lindenwood Pub at 138 N. Kingshighway St. The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Aug. 3 drawing: 3, 11, 12, 13 and 25.

Lindenwood Pub will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning jackpot ticket, the lottery said.

The ticket was the only one to match all five numbers from the drawing. Thirty people matched four out of five, winning $250 apiece, and 810 people won $10 after matching three out of five.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. Jackpots start at $50,000 and grow until won.

According to the lottery, in the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Charles County won more than $68.7 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county also received more than $6 million in commissions and bonuses. The county's education programs received more than $18.9 million in appropriated lottery proceeds.

Last week, the Missouri Lottery announced there were two separate tickets sold for drawings on Aug. 10, resulting in two new millionaires.

The first ticket was sold at Stevenson’s Hi-Pointe Service & Wash, 981 Skinker Blvd. in St. Louis. The customer who bought the first ticket won $7.5 million in the Missouri Lottery's Lotto drawing.