3 water wells to reopen in St. Charles after city installs to filtration system

The city installed a new carbon filtration system to process the water before it is pumped to residents.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The City of St. Charles will turn on three of its offline water wells at the Elm Point Wellfield next, a city spokeswoman said.

Leslie Knight, Strategic Communications Manager for the City of St. Charles, said the wells will be turned back on next Wednesday. Knight said the resumption comes after the city installed a new carbon filtration system to process the water before it is pumped to residents.

The wells were shut down due to contamination, which the EPA found originated from an Ameren substation. Ameren was ordered to clean up the contamination, and the logistics of that cleanup have caused rising tensions between Ameren and the city for months.

In February, the City of St. Charles announced the closure of City Well No. 7, meaning the city had shut down six of its seven wells due to traces of 1,2-dichloroethene and vinyl chloride.

Ameren has been working on cleaning up the contamination, which has led to legal battles between the city and the company.