2 residents injured in fire at St. Charles senior living facility

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two residents were injured in a fire at a four-story senior living facility Sunday afternoon in St. Charles.

According to the St. Charles County Department of Emergency Communications, several units responded to a commercial fire shortly before 2 p.m. at Fairwinds River's Edge on 600 River’s Edge Dr. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the building was being evacuated.

A second alarm was struck to get more help on the scene because of how many people were in the building.

A St. Charles Fire Department spokeswoman said a resident of a fourth-floor apartment left something burning on the stove, resulting in the fire and causing part of the building to fill with smoke. Someone in the building used a portable fire extinguisher to knock down the fire before firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to take care of the fire quickly once they arrived, the spokeswoman said.

Two residents were taken to the hospital for treatment. The fire department spokeswoman said the injures were either burns or smoke inhalation. A few other people were evaluated by first responders on the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.